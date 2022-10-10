fbpx
73
foto: EBRD

We are pleased to share a new procurement opportunity in Montenegro, supported by the EU.

EBRD is looking for a consultancy firm to implement a one-year project aimed at building capacity of the Ministry of Economic Development and Tourism to support development of SMEs in Montenegro.

The total budget for this procurement opportunity is €348,254.00

Interested candidates can register here https://eu.smart.gep.com/Nexus/Registration/PartnerRegistration?dd=YnBjPTcwMDIxODY5JnNwYz0wJmZjPTE1&oloc=102 and find more under “PR 007800 Establishment of a Single Access Point (SAP) for SMEs in Montenegro: Assignment 1”.

The procurement opportunity will be open until 9 November 2022, 6 PM CET.

